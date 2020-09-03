Pulmonem has established manufacturing partnerships that will allow the company to quickly bring this treatment to market soon after successful completion of clinical trials.
In September 2020, medicines regulator Health Canada approved the Phase III randomized clinical trial of the oral medication. The study is sponsored by the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and will be conducted in seven centers in Canada and the USA as soon as possible.
