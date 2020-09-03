Sunday 24 November 2024

Pulmonem

A Canadian start-up founded to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety of a reformulated and patented version of Dapsone (diaminodiphenyl sulfone), a generic drug to arrest the development of inflammation caused by COVID-19 and help prevent hospitalization of those who become infected.

Pulmonem has established manufacturing partnerships that will allow the company to quickly bring this treatment to market soon after successful completion of clinical trials.

In September 2020, medicines regulator Health Canada approved the Phase III randomized clinical trial of the oral medication. The study is sponsored by the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) and will be conducted in seven centers in Canada and the USA as soon as possible.

Pulmonem's COVID-19 candidate headed for Phase III trial
2 September 2020
