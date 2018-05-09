Sunday 24 November 2024

PureTech Health

A clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to giving life to new classes of medicine to change the lives of patients with devastating diseases.

PureTech's R&D engine has resulted in the development of 27 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two (Plenity and EndeavorRx) that have received both US FDA clearance and European marketing authorization and a third (KarXT) that has been filed for FDA approval. A number of these programs are being advanced by PureTech or its Founded Entities in various indications and stages of clinical development, including registration enabling studies.

All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points.

Latest PureTech Health News

Seaport Therapeutics closes $225 million financing
21 October 2024
FDA approves BMS schizophrenia drug Cobenfy
27 September 2024
Bristol Myers Squibb wagers $14 billion on Karuna and its KarXT
22 December 2023
PureTech's LYT-300 hits Phase IIa primary endpoint
14 November 2023
