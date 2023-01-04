The Israel-based company's oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24.

NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. In a Phase I/II study of NT219, the company is currently advancing it in a dose escalation as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, and in a dose escalation in combination with cetuximab.

Purple Biotech is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase II study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase I/II clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab, in addition to chemotherapy.