Founded in 2015, Pyramid Biosciences is a New Jersey-based, clinical stage, biotechnology company dedicated to developing medicines for patients with cancer.

Pyramid focuses on programs that target clinically validated mechanisms and with potential best-in-class properties that can address areas of high unmet need in cancer.

The company's lead oncology program PBI-200, a highly CNS penetrant next-generation NTRK inhibitor, is currently in a global Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with NTRK-fusion driven cancers, including primary and metastatic brain tumors.