A clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Q32 Bio’s program for adaptive immunity, bempikibart (ADX-914), is a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is being evaluated in two Phase II trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata.

The company's program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a novel platform enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics.

Latest Q32 Bio News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - November 2023
1 December 2023
Q32 Bio raises new money and goes public via reverse merger
20 November 2023
