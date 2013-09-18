Sunday 24 November 2024

Netherlands-based Qiagen (Nasdaq: QGEN) is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies that are used to transform biological materials into valuable molecular information.

Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from biological samples such as blood or tissue. Assay technologies are then used to make these isolated biomolecules visible and ready for interpretation.

Qiagen markets more than 500 products around the world, selling both consumable kits and automation systems to customers through four customer classes: Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) and Academia (life sciences research).

Latest Qiagen News

Big pharma showing greater interest in Parkinson's disease
16 November 2022
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - May 2022
6 June 2022
Qiagen buying 96% of Polish enzymes provider Blirt
12 May 2022
Qiagen shareholders vote down Thermo Fisher takeover attempt
14 August 2020
Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


