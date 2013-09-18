Netherlands-based Qiagen (Nasdaq: QGEN) is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies that are used to transform biological materials into valuable molecular information.

Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from biological samples such as blood or tissue. Assay technologies are then used to make these isolated biomolecules visible and ready for interpretation.

Qiagen markets more than 500 products around the world, selling both consumable kits and automation systems to customers through four customer classes: Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) and Academia (life sciences research).