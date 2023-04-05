QUANTRO Therapeutics

A drug discovery company focused on developing novel targeted therapeutics interfering with disease-causing transcriptional programs in cancer.

QUANTRO combines functional-genetics, time-resolved RNA sequencing and comparative transcriptomics in its QUANTROseq drug discovery platform, transforming the precision and scope of cell-based compound screens.

The Austrian company was founded in 2019 as a spin-off of the IMP and the IMBA in Vienna, Austria. It attracted Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Evotec as seed investors.

In 2022, QUANTRO entered a three-year collaboration, option and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify and develop drug candidates targeting transcriptional regulators.