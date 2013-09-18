Sunday 24 November 2024

Quest PharmaTech

Quest PharmaTech is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology group committed to the development and commercialization of oncology product candidates.

Its subsidiaries include OncoQuest, OncoVent and AmrutBio, all of which develop oncology therapies. Quest Pharmatech also operates three consumer-facing subsidiaries including Madenco biosciences, which focuses on cosmetic therapeutics.

Quest believes that by combining these antibodies with other cancer therapies such as chemotherapy or photodynamic therapy, it can potentially further complement and enhance treatment outcomes compared to antibody treatment alone.

Latest Quest PharmaTech News

OncoQuest sells assets to Dual for $300 million
23 April 2020
Quest PharmaTech deal with OncoCare includes 45% equity stake
29 November 2018
OncoQuest names new chief medical officer
14 May 2018
Quest PharmaTech inks cancer immunotherapy deal with Hepalink
22 March 2016
