Quest PharmaTech is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology group committed to the development and commercialization of oncology product candidates.

Its subsidiaries include OncoQuest, OncoVent and AmrutBio, all of which develop oncology therapies. Quest Pharmatech also operates three consumer-facing subsidiaries including Madenco biosciences, which focuses on cosmetic therapeutics.

Quest believes that by combining these antibodies with other cancer therapies such as chemotherapy or photodynamic therapy, it can potentially further complement and enhance treatment outcomes compared to antibody treatment alone.