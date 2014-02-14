Qurient is a spin-off biotechnology company from Institute Pasteur Korea (IPK) dedicated to develop novel therapeutics against infectious disease and inflammation.

Founded in July 2008, Qurient has exclusive right to use discovery research products (drug candidates) and resources at IPK including the PhenomicScreen. Simultaneously Qurient is searching for In-Licensing opportunities from external partners such as academia and biotech for aligned strategic indications.

Qurient was selected as winner of the “Gate II Project” (Get Armed to Explore Flobal Market) hosted by Novartis Venture Funds, KHIDI and KOTRA.

In February 2014 it was announced that Russian biotech company Infectex had entered a license agreement with Qurient granting Infectex exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Qurient's tuberculosis-fighting drug Q203 in the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.