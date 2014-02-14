Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cropped-front-image-1-

Qurient

Qurient is a spin-off biotechnology company from Institute Pasteur Korea (IPK) dedicated to develop novel therapeutics against infectious disease and inflammation.

Qurient is a spin-off biotechnology company from institute Pasteur Korea (IPK) dedicated to develop novel therapeutics against infectious disease and inflammation.

Founded in July 2008, Qurient has exclusive right to use discovery research products (drug candidates) and resources at IPK including the PhenomicScreen. Simultaneously Qurient is searching for In-Licensing opportunities from external partners such as academia and biotech for aligned strategic indications.

Qurient was selected as winner of the “Gate II Project” (Get Armed to Explore Flobal Market) hosted by Novartis Venture Funds, KHIDI and KOTRA.

In February 2014 it was announced that Russian biotech company Infectex had entered a license agreement with Qurient granting Infectex exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Qurient's tuberculosis-fighting drug Q203 in the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Qurient News

New drug for treatment of resistant tuberculosis presented in Russia
12 April 2017
LDC and Qurient will collaborate on anti-cancer compound
3 June 2015
Infectex acquires exclusive rights to Qurient's TB drug Q203
13 February 2014
More Qurient news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze