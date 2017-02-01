Sunday 24 November 2024

Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a UK-registered specialty biopharma company which changed its name from PuriCore following a strategic review in 2016.

Following the review, the company disposed of its retail business to focus on two new drug development programs, one in dermatology and the other in opthalmology.

Realm has high hopes for its PR022 program in dermatology, in particular, seeing it as a potential new treatment for atopic dermatitis, or eczema, and as with its PR013 program in allergic conjunctivitis, the company is planning to start Phase II trials in 2017.

Latest Realm Therapeutics News

ESSA Pharma to acquire Realm Therapeutics
16 May 2019
Realm's latest failure fuels investor desertion
15 August 2018
Realm Therapeutics applies to trial novel allergic conjunctivitis therapy in the USA
2 August 2017
Anacor, Ziarco…could Realm be the next hot property in dermatology?
31 January 2017
