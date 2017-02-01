Realm Therapeutics is a UK-registered specialty biopharma company which changed its name from PuriCore following a strategic review in 2016.

Following the review, the company disposed of its retail business to focus on two new drug development programs, one in dermatology and the other in opthalmology.

Realm has high hopes for its PR022 program in dermatology, in particular, seeing it as a potential new treatment for atopic dermatitis, or eczema, and as with its PR013 program in allergic conjunctivitis, the company is planning to start Phase II trials in 2017.