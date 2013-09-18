Receptos Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in immune disorders.

Its lead product includes ozanimod, an oral therapy that is in Phase III studies for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, and is in Phase II studies to treat ulcerative colitis and crohn’s disease.

The company is also developing RPC4046, a monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II trials for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic/immune-mediated disorder. In addition, it is involved in a research program for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor small molecule positive allosteric modulators that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

The company was formerly known as Receptor Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to Receptos Inc in May 2009.

Receptos Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in the US. As of August 27, 2015, Receptos Inc operates as a unit of Celgene Corporation.

Founder: Hugh Rosen

CFO: Peter N. Kellogg