Redx Pharma is a resurgent UK biotech that has come out of administration and has promising assets in cancer and fibrosis.

At one stage, the company was forced to sell assets in order to repay debt to a local government body but in November 2017, it was able to exit administration and recommence trading on the London Stock Exchange.

RedX announced something of a coup in April 2018 with the appointment of AstraZeneca senior exec Lisa Anson as its chief executive. Ms Anson had been president of the Anglo-Swedish pharma major's UK business since 2012 and brings significant leadership experience to the role.