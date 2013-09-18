Sunday 24 November 2024

reMYND, founded in 2002 as a spin-off from the University of Leuven, Belgium, focuses on the development of disease-modifying treatments against Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, and other orphan protein misfolding disorders.

reMYND has a proprietary phenotypic screening platform to discover disease-modifying small molecule treatments and their novel target and MoA to counteract the toxicity induced by misfolded proteins, such as Tau for AD or Synuclein for PD. We validate and optimize our leads in our proprietary cellular assays and animal models. In addition, we can identify the corresponding novel drug target and its mode-of-action through a multitude of assays such as three-hybrid screening.

Latest reMYND News

Another NASH-related deal in Europe, worth up to $415 million for misfolded protein expert
14 December 2017
Roche in 500 million-euro deal with reMYND to develop Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease drugs
8 September 2010
