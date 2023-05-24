ReNAgade Therapeutics

A biotech company aiming to address major limitations in RNA therapeutics by enabling the delivery of RNA medicines to previously inaccessible tissues and cells in the body, substantially expanding the potential addressable disease market.

In May 2023, ReNAgade announced a $300 million Series A financing round led by MPM BioImpact and F2 Ventures. The company has an established joint venture with Orna Therapeutics, combining ReNAgade’s delivery platform with Orna’s circular RNA technology. Subsequently, Orna has entered into a collaboration with Merck, which includes technologies developed under the Orna/ReNAgade JV.

ReNAgade has built a comprehensive and complementary platform that combines its proprietary delivery technologies, including novel lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), with a broad array of coding, editing, and gene insertion tools, in an all-RNA system.