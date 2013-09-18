The company’s proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue, while minimizing a therapy’s systemic toxicities.

The USA-based company’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem, combines gemcitabine with the company’s patented delivery system and is regulated by FDA under its 505(b)2 pathway. As of Q2023, RenovoGem is in a Phase III clinical trial (TIGeR-PaC) for the treatment of LAPC.