Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

renovo-rx-large

RenovoRx

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies for high unmet medical needs.

The company’s proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP) therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue, while minimizing a therapy’s systemic toxicities.

The USA-based company’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem, combines gemcitabine with the company’s patented delivery system and is regulated by FDA under its 505(b)2 pathway. As of Q2023, RenovoGem is in a Phase III clinical trial (TIGeR-PaC) for the treatment of LAPC.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest RenovoRx News

Renovo restructures, considers options, as Shire halts Juvista collaboration
4 March 2011
Renovo shares plummet 75% as scar revision product Juvista fails to meet study endpoints
14 February 2011
More RenovoRx news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze