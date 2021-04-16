Sunday 24 November 2024

Repertoire Immune Medicines

A clinical-stage biotech company decoding the immune synapse to create novel immune therapies for cancer, immune disorders, infectious disease, and other serious diseases.

The US company’s repertoire of T cell receptor antigen codes that drive health and disease represents one of the greatest opportunities for innovation in medical science.

In April 2021, Repertoire completed a $189 million Series B financing to support the broad application of its DECODE platform to define and understand the complete repertoire of T cell receptor-antigen pairs that drive cellular immunity. The insight gleaned from this information will enable a new era of new immune medicines designed to exploit these critical interactions.

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, Repertoire has raised more than $350 million in the aggregate to date.

Latest Repertoire Immune Medicines News

Repertoire Immune inks vaccine deal with and Bristol Myers
29 April 2024
Repertoire Immune bags $189 million financing
13 April 2021
