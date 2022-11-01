The company has assembled a toolkit of disruptive platform technologies – including a high payload capacity HSV platform, a hypoimmunogenic cell therapy platform, and a genome writing platform – to address the scientific challenges currently limiting clinical progress and preventing genomic medicine from realizing its full potential.

Replay's hub-and-spoke business model separates technology development within Replay from therapeutic development in product companies that leverage its technology platforms.

For example, Replay’s synHSV technology, a high payload capacity HSV vector capable of delivering up to 30 times the payload of AAV, is utilized by Replay’s four gene therapy product companies, bringing big DNA treatments to diseases affecting the skin, eye, brain, and muscle.

Additionally, the Anglo-American company has established an enzyme writing product company that leverages its inference machine learning and genome writing technology to optimize enzyme functionality.