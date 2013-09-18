Resverlogix (TSX: RVX) is a clinical stage cardiovascular company with an epigenetic platform technology that modulates protein production.

Resverlogix (TSX: RVX) is a clinical stage cardiovascular company with an epigenetic platform technology that modulates protein production.

Resverlogix is developing RVX-208, a first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of atherosclerosis. RVX-208 is the first BET bromodomain inhibitor in clinical trials.

New compounds arising from Resverlogix's epigenetic drug development platform function by inhibiting BET bromodomains and have the potential to impact multiple diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes mellitus.