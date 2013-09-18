Sunday 24 November 2024

Resverlogix (TSX: RVX) is a clinical stage cardiovascular company with an epigenetic platform technology that modulates protein production.

Resverlogix is developing RVX-208, a first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of atherosclerosis. RVX-208 is the first BET bromodomain inhibitor in clinical trials.

New compounds arising from Resverlogix's epigenetic drug development platform function by inhibiting BET bromodomains and have the potential to impact multiple diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes mellitus.

Latest Resverlogix News

Resverlogix to press on with trial of cardiovascular drug after safety review
15 August 2016
Resverlogix updates on deal with Hepalink
8 July 2015
Resverlogix and Shenzhen Hepalink ink licensing and equity accord
27 April 2015
Resverlogix's RVX-208 reduces major adverse cardiovascular events in diabetes mellitus patients
23 July 2014
