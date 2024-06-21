Sunday 24 November 2024

Reunion Neuroscience

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions for postpartum depression (PPD) and other underserved mental health disorders.

In August 2023, Reunion was acquired by MPM BioImpact, a world-leading biotechnology investment firm. As part of the MPM BioImpact portfolio, the company is evaluating its lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, potential best-in-class, serotonergic psychedelic compound and the only 4-OH-DiPT prodrug in clinical development, as a potential treatment for postpartum depression that could provide rapid symptom relief and durable efficacy. Reunion is actively investigating the use of RE104 in additional neuropsychiatric indications where there remains a significant unmet need that is not addressed by the current standard of care.

In May 2024, Reunion announced the closing of a $103 million Series A financing which it will use to further evaluate RE104 in a Phase II study, with results expected in Q2 2025.

Latest Reunion Neuroscience News

Reunion Neuroscience closes $103 million Series A financing
3 May 2024
