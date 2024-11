An Austrian biotech start-up developing error-proof DNA synthesis by utilising a cost-efficient platform to produce long and complex DNA molecules, thereby enabling a new generation of biopharmaceutical processes and other synthetic biology products.

Ribbon's automated, enzyme-based InfiniSynth platform, can provide DNA molecules without size or sequence limitations, at a high level of accuracy and speed.

In early 2022 the company closed an €18 million Series A financing.