Rona Therapeutics

An RNA therapeutics platform company enabling discovery and development of modular and programmable RNA medicines.

Rona aims to establish innovative and disruptive RNA medicines with a proprietary platform to enable therapeutics with more specific, stable and prolonged effects. The company is building facilities to expand nucleic acid synthesis, delivery platform, oligonucleotide chemical modification, RNA biology and manufacturing capability.

In July 2022, the China-based company announced a deal with Sanofi which will enable Rona to significantly expand and accelerate its siRNA portfolio in both liver and non-liver applications.