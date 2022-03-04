Rondo Therapeutics

An immuno-oncology-focused biotech based in San Francisco, USA, that emerged from stealth mode in March 2022 with its announcement of an oversubscribed $67 million Series A round of funding.

Proceeds will support the continued development of Rondo’s pre-clinical pipeline as the company advances its lead bispecific antibody candidates toward initial Phase I clinical studies.

Rondo is focused on addressing the significant unmet need for novel immunotherapy approaches capable of treating solid tumors. While T-cell engagers and other bispecific antibodies have shown tremendous success in treating hematologic cancers by engaging a patient’s immune system to eliminate tumor cells, translating this success to solid tumors has proved challenging with current approaches and biologic targets.

The company, whose founders have deep expertise in bispecific antibody discovery, is committed to leveraging its proprietary immuno-stimulatory platform, to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors.