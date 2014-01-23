Sunday 24 November 2024

RSV Corp (RSVC) is the first company set up as part of Astellas' goal of building a global vaccine franchise in December 2013.

Astellas will fund RSVC's development of a virosome vaccine technology, licensed from Mymetics Corp (OTC BB: MYMX), for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through completion of a Phase IIb human proof-of-concept study.

Based on the strategic partnership, Astellas received exclusive rights to acquire RSVC as well as further develop and commercialize the vaccine product.

Astellas partners with ClearPath to build vaccine portfolio; sells fermentation assets
6 January 2014
