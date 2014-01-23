RSV Corp (RSVC) is the first company set up as part of Astellas' goal of building a global vaccine franchise in December 2013.

Astellas will fund RSVC's development of a virosome vaccine technology, licensed from Mymetics Corp (OTC BB: MYMX), for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) through completion of a Phase IIb human proof-of-concept study.

Based on the strategic partnership, Astellas received exclusive rights to acquire RSVC as well as further develop and commercialize the vaccine product.