SAB Biotherapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharma company focused on the development of proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders.

The USA-based company's development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients.

SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine. Its DiversitAb platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors.

As of Q2 2023, SAB has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies.

Latest SAB Biotherapeutics News

$130 million private fundraise for South Dakotan biotech SAB
10 October 2023
SAB takes positives from COVID trial, despite endpoint miss
27 April 2023
Breakthrough and Fast Track designations for influenza immunotherapy
20 April 2023
SAB Biotherapeutics says SAB-176 trial met goal in adults with flu
2 December 2021
