Sage Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech committed to developing novel medicines to transform the lives of patients with life-altering central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The US company has a portfolio of novel product candidates targeting critical CNS receptor systems, GABA and NMDA.

In July 2016, Sage received a major boost with the announcement of positive top-line results from its Phase II clinical trial of its lead candidate SAGE-547, for the treatment of severe postpartum depression (PPD).