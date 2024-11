A privately held pharmaceutical company developing therapies for life-threatening cardiovascular and renal diseases with unmet medical needs.

Saghmos’ lead product, ST-62516 (trimetazidine), is poised to enter a Phase III study as of Q3 2023 to reduce the risk of Major Adverse Cardiac and Kidney Events (MACKE) after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures in patients with unstable angina.