Privately-held US biopharma Samumed's small-molecule drug platform is harnessing the innate restorative power of the Wnt pathway to reverse the course of severe and prevalent diseases.

Samumed concluded its Series A fundraising campaign in August 2018, having raised an impressive $438 million based on a valuation of $12 billion.

The following month, the company entered an exclusive license agreement for North American rights to its SM04646, a candidate being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with United Therapeutics Corp.