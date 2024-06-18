Santa Ana Bio

Since the company was launched in 2022, it has advanced three programs (SAB01, SAB03, SAB05) that are poised to enter the clinic in 2025. In each case, the precision immunology therapy attacks causal cells and offers significant improvements versus competing molecules on the market and in development. Santa Ana’s platform, based on transcriptomics and proteomics, addresses the limitations of today’s commercial therapeutics.

In June 2024, the company emerged from stealth with $168 million in combined Series A and B funding.