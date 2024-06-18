Sunday 24 November 2024

A precision immunology company developing targeted therapies for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Since the company was launched in 2022, it has advanced three programs (SAB01, SAB03, SAB05) that are poised to enter the clinic in 2025. In each case, the precision immunology therapy attacks causal cells and offers significant improvements versus competing molecules on the market and in development. Santa Ana’s platform, based on transcriptomics and proteomics, addresses the limitations of today’s commercial therapeutics.

In June 2024, the company emerged from stealth with $168 million in combined Series A and B funding.

Santa Ana Bio emerges from stealth with $168 million financing
14 June 2024
