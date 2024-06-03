Sunday 24 November 2024

Sapreme Technologies

A biotech company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases.

The company's proprietary endosomal escape technology enables targeted delivery of large molecules such as PMOs, ASOs and siRNAs to intracellular targets in extrahepatic tissues as well as the liver.

With successful PoCs in rodents and non-human primates, Sapreme is building a pipeline of therapeutic applications to address high unmet needs in neuromuscular, renal, cardiometabolic and diseases.

Sapreme's lead program is designed as a best-in-class therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable and fatal pediatric monogenic disease.

Latest Sapreme Technologies News

Former Byondis CEO gets top Sapreme job
28 May 2024
