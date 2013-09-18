Sunday 24 November 2024

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

A leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry.

With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the group’s Lab Products and Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes.

The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely, rapidly and economically. The company based in Goettingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide.

Sartorius delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies.

In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion). At the end of 2022, around 16,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

In March 2023, Sartorius signed an agreement to acquire Polyplus for approximately 2.4 billion euros

