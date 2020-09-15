Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

The Californian company saw STS101 as a potentially important and differentiated therapeutic option for this condition. However, Satsuma revealed in November 2022 that STS101 had failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

Satsuma announced that it does not plan to invest in commercializing STS101 and will actively explore alternatives to maximize value for shareholders, while minimizing cash expenditures. As of October 31, 2022, the company had estimated cash and equivalents $59.4 million. The company has no other products in its pipeline.