Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine [DHE] nasal powder) for the acute treatment of migraine.

The Californian company saw STS101 as a potentially important and differentiated therapeutic option for this condition. However, Satsuma revealed in November 2022 that STS101 had failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

Satsuma announced that it does not plan to invest in commercializing STS101 and will actively explore alternatives to maximize value for shareholders, while minimizing cash expenditures. As of October 31, 2022, the company had estimated cash and equivalents $59.4 million. The company has no other products in its pipeline.

Latest Satsuma Pharmaceuticals News

Satsuma craters as migraine drug fails in Phase III trial
15 November 2022
Benefits of powder-based formulations for migraine treatments vs orals
13 October 2022
Satsuma Pharma sinks as migraine drug flunks in Phase III
11 September 2020
BRIEF—Satsuma Pharmaceuticals raises $62 million
24 April 2019
