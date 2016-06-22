US-based Savara Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on innovative drugs for the treatment of serious and life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.

The company’s lead product, AeroVanc, is the first dry powder inhaled antibiotic being developed for the treatment of persistent MRSA infection in people with Cystic Fibrosis, and has received US Food and Drug Administration Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, as well as Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status, providing a total of 12 years of market exclusivity. Enrollment for the pivotal Phase III study of AeroVanc is expected to begin in late 2016.

In June 2016, Savara also acquired the assets of Danish drug developer Serendex Pharmaceuticals, adding two new programs to its pipeline.