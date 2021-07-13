Sunday 24 November 2024

Scorpion Therapeutics

An oncology company focussed on precision medicines which deliver optimized and transformational therapies.

Scorpion has built a proprietary and fully integrated platform of advanced technologies across cancer biology, medicinal chemistry, and data sciences, with the goal of consistently and rapidly creating selective small molecule compounds against an unprecedented spectrum of targets.

The USA-based company aims to leverage its platform to advance a broad pipeline of wholly owned, optimized compounds across three target categories: best-in-class molecules targeting validated oncogene targets; first-in-class molecules for previously undruggable targets; and first-in-class molecules for novel cancer targets.

Latest Scorpion Therapeutics News

$150 million Series C sets up Scorpion for next stage of growth
17 July 2024
ASCO Q&A: Pierre Fabre's focus on oncology gains momentum
3 June 2024
British drug discovery firm to work with Pierre Fabre in oncology
25 September 2023
Acquisitive Pierre Fabre doubles down on oncology strategy
12 September 2023
