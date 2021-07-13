Scorpion Therapeutics

An oncology company focussed on precision medicines which deliver optimized and transformational therapies.

Scorpion has built a proprietary and fully integrated platform of advanced technologies across cancer biology, medicinal chemistry, and data sciences, with the goal of consistently and rapidly creating selective small molecule compounds against an unprecedented spectrum of targets.

The USA-based company aims to leverage its platform to advance a broad pipeline of wholly owned, optimized compounds across three target categories: best-in-class molecules targeting validated oncogene targets; first-in-class molecules for previously undruggable targets; and first-in-class molecules for novel cancer targets.