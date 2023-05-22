Scribe Therapeutics

The company's CRISPR by Design approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a suite of genome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity and deliverability that translate into safer and more effective genetic therapies.

In May 2023, Scribe granted Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) subsidiary Prevail Therapeutics exclusive rights to its CRISPR X-Editing (XE) technologies for the development of in vivo therapies directed to specified targets known to cause serious neurological and neuromuscular diseases. In return, Scribe will receive $75 million consisting of an upfront payment and equity investment in the form of a convertible note, and is eligible to receive more than $1.5 billion in development and commercial milestone payments.