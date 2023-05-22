Sunday 24 November 2024

Scribe Therapeutics

A USA-based genetic medicines company unlocking the potential of CRISPR to transform human health.

The company's CRISPR by Design approach engineers bacterial immune systems into a suite of genome editing tools built for unique molecular advantages in activity, specificity and deliverability that translate into safer and more effective genetic therapies.

In May 2023, Scribe granted Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) subsidiary Prevail Therapeutics exclusive rights to its CRISPR X-Editing (XE) technologies for the development of in vivo therapies directed to specified targets known to cause serious neurological and neuromuscular diseases. In return, Scribe will receive $75 million consisting of an upfront payment and equity investment in the form of a convertible note, and is eligible to receive more than $1.5 billion in development and commercial milestone payments.

Latest Scribe Therapeutics News

CRISPR tech worth $21 billion in licensing deals over five years
10 April 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 21, 2023
23 July 2023
Scribe and Sanofi in CRISPR deal worth potential $1.2 billion
18 July 2023
Scribe inks research deal with Lilly unit
17 May 2023
