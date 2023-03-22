Sunday 24 November 2024

Seamless Therapeutics

A biotech company aiming to change the paradigm of gene editing through an approach to restore health in patients with severe conditions in a safe and precise manner.

In March 2023, Seamless announced a $12.5 million seed financing round which will accelerate further development of its designer recombinases, a novel gene editing platform to transform the treatment of severe diseases.

The German company’s pioneering recombinase platform is able to program a widely used and established molecular biology tool to unlock the full potential of gene editing, enabling the targeting of any site within the genome.

The proceeds from the round will be used to further advance the company’s proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates towards first-in-human readiness as well as to expand the company’s presence in the European Union and the USA.

BRIEF—$12.5 million seed funding for Seamless Therapeutics
16 March 2023
