Seaport Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet needs.

In April 2024, Seaport announced the closing of a $100 million oversubscribed Series A financing round, which will be used to advance a clinical-stage pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric medicines powered by its proprietary GlyphTM Technology Platform, which leverages the lymphatic system to create new medicines building on clinically validated mechanisms.

The company is built on a proven development strategy and is led by the team that created and advanced the drug candidate KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), which has the potential to be the first new class of medicine in over 50 years for patients living with schizophrenia.

Seaport Therapeutics closes $225 million financing
21 October 2024
PureTech launches Seaport and changes CEO
9 April 2024
