Selecta Biosciences

The Boston based company has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases.

In January 2023, Selecta announced an exclusive licensing and development agreement with Japan’s Astellas Pharma for IdeXork (Xork). Xork is being studied as a potential next generation immunoglobulin G protease that will be developed by Astellas for use with AT845, an investigational, adeno-associated virus-based treatment for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults.