Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

selecta-bio-comany

Selecta Biosciences

A biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases and gene therapies.

The Boston based company has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases.

In January 2023, Selecta announced an exclusive licensing and development agreement with Japan’s Astellas Pharma for IdeXork (Xork). Xork is being studied as a potential next generation immunoglobulin G protease that will be developed by Astellas for use with AT845, an investigational, adeno-associated virus-based treatment for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Selecta Biosciences News

Astellas pulls out of deal with Cartesian
15 March 2024
Gout drug becomes sole focus for cash-strapped Selecta
18 August 2023
Nanoparticle-based med offers relief for chronic gout sufferers
21 March 2023
Selecta out-licenses IdeXork to Astellas
10 January 2023
More Selecta Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze