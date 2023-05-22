Sunday 24 November 2024

SENISCA

A biotech spinout company from the University of Exeter, founded in 2020 and dedicated to the development of new approaches to reverse cellular senescence (senotherapeutics).

The company is developing a portfolio of proprietary senotherapeutics, including oligonucleotides and small molecules, that target cell senescence for cellular rejuvenation in the treatment of age-related disease.

SENISCA’s senotherapeutics specifically target the novel cellular pathway which causes cell rejuvenation and positively impacts markers of disease modification in patient-derived models.

The company’s platform technology has broad applicability for multiple age-related diseases including those of the eye, lung, joint and brain. Many such diseases currently have no cure and existing treatments are only palliative, with varying success rates. These diseases are driven by senescence, are amenable to a local route of administration, and have high unmet clinical need.

Latest SENISCA News

Senisca adds trio to leadership team
18 May 2023
More SENISCA news >


