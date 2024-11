A US biotechnology company discovering and advancing novel small molecule medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) that was launched in January 2022 with a Series A financing of $100 million.

Septerna has an emerging pipeline of GPCR-targeted small molecule drug discovery programs, along with growth potential to reach many GPCRs that have been undruggable and unexploited to date.

The Series A financing was led by Third Rock Ventures with significant support by Samsara BioCapital, BVF Partners, Invus Financial Advisors, Catalio Capital Management, Casdin Capital and Logos Capital.