Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

seres-therapeutics-profile

Seres Therapeutics

A late-clinical-stage biotechnology company working to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.

Seres' lead product candidate, SER-109, is designed to reduce further recurrences of clostridioides difficle (C. difficile) infection. The company is also developing therapeutics to specifically target infections and antimicrobial resistance, as well as using its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop SER-287 and SER-301 to treat ulcerative colitis.

The USA-based company expects to finalize a Biologics License Application submission for SER-109 with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022, positioning SER-109 to potentially become the first ever FDA-approved microbiome-based therapeutic for treating recurrent C. difficile infections with a potential product launch in the first half of 2023.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Seres Therapeutics News

Seres severs ties with Vowst to focus on future
7 June 2024
FDA nod for new microbiome-based therapeutic VOWST production at Recipharm site
2 May 2023
Microbiome therapeutics finally ready to cross finishing line
26 October 2022
Seres Therapeutics falls despite positive Phase III results with SER-109
24 May 2022
More Seres Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze