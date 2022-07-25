Seres Therapeutics

A late-clinical-stage biotechnology company working to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.

Seres' lead product candidate, SER-109, is designed to reduce further recurrences of clostridioides difficle (C. difficile) infection. The company is also developing therapeutics to specifically target infections and antimicrobial resistance, as well as using its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop SER-287 and SER-301 to treat ulcerative colitis.

The USA-based company expects to finalize a Biologics License Application submission for SER-109 with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022, positioning SER-109 to potentially become the first ever FDA-approved microbiome-based therapeutic for treating recurrent C. difficile infections with a potential product launch in the first half of 2023.