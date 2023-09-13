Sunday 24 November 2024

Sernova

A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A.

Sernova is focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells.

On implantation, the Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases.

Sernova announces batch of appointments
15 October 2024
Sernova appoints new chief executive
12 August 2024
Sernova tech could power next-gen cell therapies for AstraZeneca
4 May 2023
Implantable stem cell device could transform diabetes treatment
17 May 2022
