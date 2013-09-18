Sunday 24 November 2024

Servier Laboratories is a privately-owned French pharma company specialising in cardiological and rheumatological conditions, diabetes and clinical depression. It is the leading independent pharma company in France, and the second-largest French pharma company worldwide. Its notable products are Diamicron (gliclazide) for diabetes, diuretic Fludex (indapamide), Procoralan (ivabradine) for angina, ACE inhibitor Coversyl (perindopril), osteoporosis agent Protelos (strontium ranelate), antidepressant Stablon (tianeptine) and Vasteral (trimetazidine, an anti-anginal drug.

Latest Servier News

Servier and Aitia expand research to fourth area
31 October 2024
FDA approves Servier’s vorasidenib
7 August 2024
Servier deals blow to Pieris as oncology collab comes to end
5 July 2024
Agios to sell vorasidenib royalty for up to $1.1 billion
29 May 2024
