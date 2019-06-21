Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for cancer.

An Edison, NJ-based company that specializes in TLR7/8 programs to treat cancer and has built a comprehensive global intellectual property portfolio in the category of toll-like receptor modulators.

The company is progressing a proprietary pipeline of cancer therapeutics, with the lead product BDB001 in Phase I clinical trials in the USA.

In June 2019, Seven and Eight signed a clinical research collaboration to test BDB001 alongside Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

BRIEF—Seven and Eight to trial BDB001 alongside Roche's Tecentriq
20 June 2019
