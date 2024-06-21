Sunday 24 November 2024

SFA Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small-molecule biosynthetic compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Based on breakthrough research licensed from Temple University, SFA Therapeutics' platform has the potential to develop safer and more efficacious treatments for a number of chronic inflammatory diseases by uniquely tailoring the effects of patented formulations with target-specific adjuvants.

SFA's lead asset, SFA-002, is approaching Phase II clinical trials and has shown promising Phase Ia and Phase Ib results for the treatment of psoriasis. SFA Therapeutics has also received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate SFA-001N in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with or without fibrosis. The company has also received an Orphan Disease Designation from the FDA for SFA-001 in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most prevalent form of liver cancer.

Latest SFA Therapeutics News

New chief operating officer appointed at SFA Therapeutics
16 July 2024
SFA Therapeutics names CMO to strengthen management team
3 May 2024
More SFA Therapeutics news >


