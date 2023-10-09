Shorla Oncology

The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or the drug applications are inadequate for the target population. Shorla’s growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care.

In October 2023, Shorla announced that it had raised $35 million in Series B funding, led by Kurma Partners’ Growth Opportunities Fund. The funding will enable Shorla to accelerate the growth of its oncology portfolio by advancing its pipeline, bringing therapies to market that will address drug shortages, and improving the preparation and application of oncology medication.