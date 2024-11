A Sino-American RNA therapeutics company developing innovative drugs for indications with unmet medical needs and large market opportunities.

Based on its proprietary delivery technologies, a polypeptide nanoparticle RNAi platform and GalNAc RNAi platform, GalAhead, Sirnaomics has established a drug candidate pipeline.

The company's lead candidate is STP122G, which represents the first drug candidate, which is in Phase I development as of Q1 2024.