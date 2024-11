A Canada-based biotech company with an innovative platform technology of fluorination chemistry developed by its subsidiary, research and development laboratory TFChem.

The platform is used to develop safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients which are licensed to partners in exchange for upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

In March 2020, the firmed signed a deal with Chinese company Beijing Huaxi Pharma, to engage in a collaborative effort to bring Sirona's product pipeline to commercial-ready stage for the global market.