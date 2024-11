An RNA delivery and therapeutics company developing proprietary Bio-Courier technology which purportedly addresses the limitations of other RNA delivery technologies through the hybridization of organic materials with inorganic, bioabsorbable silicon.

SiSaf is a private company supported by venture capital investors including Vickers Venture Partners and the UK Future Fund.

Headquartered in Guildford, UK, it has fully integrated research labs and bio-analytical facilities, a scalable technology to fast-track development, and a growing patent estate with extensive freedom to operate.