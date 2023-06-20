Sunday 24 November 2024

SK bioscience

A South Korean vaccine and biotech company, with innovative R&D and manufacturing systems, which spun out from SK chemicals​ in 2018.

The company developed the first Korean cell culture-based trivalent influenza vaccine in 2015,​ followed by the first cell culture-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, the second shingles vaccine, and Korea's second varicella vaccine. Additionally SK bioscience has developed South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine, 'SKYCovione' through global cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI and GSK.

The company is expanding its R&D pipeline through global partnerships with public and private institutions, and is planning to commercialize a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, cervical cancer vaccine, typhoid conjugate vaccine, and rotavirus vaccine.

Latest SK bioscience News

Indonesian approval for SK bioscience’s SKYCellflu
23 October 2024
SK bioscience breaks ground on vaccine manufacturing facility
7 March 2024
WHO Prequalification for SK bioscience’s typhoid conjugate vaccine
24 February 2024
SK bioscience and Vaxxas to develop needle-free patch delivery of typhoid vaccine
24 August 2023
