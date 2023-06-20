A South Korean vaccine and biotech company, with innovative R&D and manufacturing systems, which spun out from SK chemicals​ in 2018.

The company developed the first Korean cell culture-based trivalent influenza vaccine in 2015,​ followed by the first cell culture-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, the second shingles vaccine, and Korea's second varicella vaccine. Additionally SK bioscience has developed South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine, 'SKYCovione' through global cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI and GSK.

The company is expanding its R&D pipeline through global partnerships with public and private institutions, and is planning to commercialize a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, cervical cancer vaccine, typhoid conjugate vaccine, and rotavirus vaccine.