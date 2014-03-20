SK Chemicals is a Korea-based company engaged in the manufacture of chemical products.

Established in 1969, SK Chemicals operates under two business divisions: Green Chemicals and Life Science. Its Green Chemicals division provides polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) resins used for cosmetic containers, construction materials and home appliances, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins used as materials for PET bottles, polyester adhesives used in coil coating and can coating industries, and other products, such as industrial antibacterial agents, water treatment agents and bio diesel products.

The Life Science business division is engaged in the provision of anti-cancer agents, vaccines and blood preparations, as well as research and development of natural and bio drugs, such as dementia remedies and diabetes remedies.